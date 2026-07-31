Tajikistan steps up preparations for autumn-winter energy season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Tajikistan has reviewed progress in preparing the country's energy sector for the 2026–2027 autumn-winter season.

The information was announced by Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

"A regular meeting of the headquarters for preparations for the 2026–2027 autumn-winter period was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources Sharif Mahmadzoda, with the participation of heads and representatives of the country's energy enterprises," the statement said.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the implementation of the Tajik government's resolution dated March 28, 2026, on the timely preparation of the country's economic sectors and social sphere for uninterrupted and efficient operation during the 2026–2027 autumn-winter period.

To ensure the reliable operation of the energy system during the upcoming season, responsible officials from Barqi Tojik, the Electricity Transmission Networks, the Electricity Distribution Networks, Dushanbe Combined Heat and Power Plants No. 1 and No. 2, as well as other sector entities, were instructed to intensify their work.

The meeting also stressed the importance of completing repair and rehabilitation works, inspecting energy equipment, preparing power grids and substations, eliminating identified deficiencies, and creating the necessary stockpiles of materials within the approved timeframe.

Earlier, Tajikistan and Vietnam's ROX Group discussed expanding cooperation in attracting foreign direct investment to the country's energy sector. The sides reviewed the current state and future development of Tajikistan's energy system, as well as opportunities for implementing new energy projects, including the creation of additional electricity generation capacity. They also expressed readiness to continue cooperation and advance energy projects in the country.

Preparations for the autumn-winter season remain a key priority for Tajikistan's energy sector, as the country seeks to ensure a stable electricity supply during periods of peak demand. Regular maintenance of power plants, substations, and transmission infrastructure plays an important role in improving the reliability of the national power system and reducing the risk of supply disruptions.

Looking ahead, continued investment in energy infrastructure, combined with modernization efforts and stronger cooperation with international partners, is expected to enhance the resilience of Tajikistan's electricity network. These measures could support growing domestic demand, facilitate the integration of new generation capacity, and strengthen the country's long-term energy security.