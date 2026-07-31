Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan exchanged documents signed (PHOTO/VIDEO)

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. A ceremony to exchange documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic was held on July 31 with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The heads of state signed the "Decision of the Third Meeting of the Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic" and the "Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic."

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov exchanged the "Second Additional Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on Amending the Agreement on the Establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund dated October 11, 2022."

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Soltobayev exchanged the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on International Road Transport."

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Soltobayev exchanged the "Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Field of Freight Transport, Shipping, and Shipbuilding."

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Rysbekov exchanged the "Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Field of Petroleum Products Supply."

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Rysbekov exchanged the "Roadmap on Energy Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026–2028."

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov exchanged the "Roadmap for the Implementation of the Cooperation Program for 2024–2029, signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on April 24, 2024, in the city of Baku."

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov and Chairman of the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan Baktybek Kudaibergenov exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic on Cooperation in the Field of Statistics."

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Asanaliev exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Field of Cybersecurity.”

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov and Chairman of the Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Mamatov exchanged the “Memorandum of Cooperation between the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov and Mayor of the city of Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan Rustam Kadyrkulov exchanged the “Memorandum on the Establishment of Sister-City Relations between the City of Shusha of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the City of Cholpon-Ata of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov and Mayor of the city of Karakol in Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Imanov exchanged the “Memorandum on the Establishment of Cooperation and Sister-City Relations between the City of Gabala of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the City of Karakol of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov and Mayor of the city of Osh in Kyrgyzstan Zhanarbek Akayev exchanged the “Memorandum on the Establishment of Cooperation and Sister-City Relations between the City of Ganja of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the City of Osh of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov and Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Kubat Abdraimov exchanged the “Memorandum of Interaction and Cooperation between AzerGold CJSC and Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.”