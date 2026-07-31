Tajikistan, China's Wangneng Environment discuss waste-to-energy cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Tajikistan and China's Wangneng Environment discussed expanding cooperation in waste recycling and electricity generation.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the discussions took place on July 30, 2026, during a videoconference between Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan Bahodur Sheralizoda, and the management of China's Wangneng Environment.

"The meeting discussed further cooperation on the implementation of a project to build a municipal solid waste processing plant in Dushanbe that will generate electricity through waste incineration," the statement said.

The parties also exchanged views on continuing cooperation and implementing the project, which is aimed at improving municipal solid waste management, enhancing the environmental situation, and generating electricity.

Meanwhile, the project reflects Tajikistan's efforts to diversify its energy sector by introducing modern waste-to-energy technologies alongside the country's traditional hydropower resources. Such initiatives are expected to improve urban waste management while creating an additional source of electricity generation.

The planned facility in Dushanbe could contribute to reducing the volume of municipal solid waste sent to landfills, improving environmental sustainability, and increasing the efficiency of waste disposal. At the same time, the project aligns with the government's broader strategy to promote cleaner energy solutions and modern environmental infrastructure.

Looking ahead, cooperation with international partners in waste-to-energy projects could support technology transfer, attract foreign investment, and strengthen Tajikistan's capacity to address environmental challenges while expanding its electricity generation base.