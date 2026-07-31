AzInTelecom announces results for the first half of 2026

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, has announced the results achieved in the field of digital services during the first six months of 2026.

During the first half of the year, the number of organisations using the company’s cloud services reached 247, including 140 private-sector organisations. At the same time, the number of organisations migrated to the “Government Cloud” project, which enables government information systems to be hosted within a unified and secure infrastructure, reached 147.

Positive dynamics were also observed in the use of the company’s other key product, SİMA, the next-generation digital signature solution. The total number of downloads of the “SİMA İmza” mobile application reached 7 million. The number of users registered in the application amounted to 4.5 million, while the number of partner organizations using SİMA solutions increased to 139.

During the reporting period, the Supercomputer Center, launched last year, continued to support projects requiring artificial intelligence and high-performance computing capabilities. Currently, six organisations are using the Center’s resources.

The Mobile Device Registration System, operated by “AzInTelecom”, continued measures to prevent the registration of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan using fraudulent IMEI codes. As a result of these measures, the number of IMEI codes assigned “clone” status reached 73,056.

“AzInTelecom” LLC will continue its efforts to accelerate digital transformation in the country, expand access to modern technological solutions, and support the development of a secure digital ecosystem.