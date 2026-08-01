Tajikistan, Good Neighbors discuss extending education partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Tajikistan and the international charitable non-governmental organization Good Neighbors discussed extending their cooperation in the education sector.

The information was announced by Tajikistan's Ministry of Education and Science.

"The parties discussed the results of their joint work, further development of the partnership, and prospects for extending the Memorandum of Understanding, which expires in October this year," the statement said.

During the meeting, Tajikistan's Minister of Education and Science Rahim Saidzoda and Director of Good Neighbors' branch in Tajikistan Faroghat Mirzoeva reviewed the implementation of joint initiatives launched after the signing of the memorandum in 2021.

The ministry noted that the cooperation has contributed to improving learning conditions, strengthening the material and technical base of educational institutions, upgrading sanitation facilities, enhancing teachers' professional skills, and implementing social projects for children and adolescents.

The parties expressed confidence that signing a new five-year agreement would create a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation and implementing new education projects.

Earlier, Tajikistan discussed cooperation with UNESCO on education and cultural development initiatives, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening international partnerships in the education sector.

Meanwhile, cooperation with international development organizations continues to play an important role in supporting reforms in Tajikistan's education system. Partnerships focused on improving school infrastructure, teacher training, and educational quality are expected to contribute to the country's long-term human capital development.