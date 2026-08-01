Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan alliance: architecture of new geopolitical reality in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Azerbaijan's consistent foreign policy towards Central Asia in recent years is entering a new qualitative stage.

The high-level meetings held within the framework of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan, the numerous documents signed, and in particular the "Treaty on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic" demonstrate that cooperation between the two countries has acquired a long-term strategic character not only in the political, but also in the security, economic, transport, energy, and humanitarian spheres.

This visit can also be assessed as another successful example of the reliable partnership model formed by Azerbaijan in Central Asia.

Alliance document forms new legal and political basis of relations

The alliance treaty signed between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is considered the beginning of a qualitatively new stage in the relations between the two states. Relations built on strategic partnership until now have already risen to a higher level from a legal perspective. The document strengthens the mutual trust, political will, and intention of the parties for future cooperation with a system of concrete obligations.

The main ideological line of the treaty is based on the fundamental principles of international law. Respect for the sovereignty of states, inviolability of territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality, and protection of mutual interests constitute the main pillars of the document. These principles are of particular importance for Azerbaijan because official Baku has been a consistent defender of the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity in international relations for many years. The fact that Kyrgyzstan also supports this approach from the same position further strengthens political trust between the two countries.

One of the noteworthy points is the confirmation by the parties that they won't participate in any political or military blocs directed against each other. This approach, in addition to showing that relations are based on mutual interests, not against any third party, also reveals the importance attached to the right of states to make independent decisions.

Security cooperation acquires new content

One of the most important directions of alliance relations is the expansion of mechanisms for interaction in the security field. According to the agreement, if it is concluded that an armed threat to either party is posed by a third state, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will immediately hold consultations and coordinate their activities to resolve the situation through political and diplomatic means.

Unlike the classical military alliance model, this mechanism provides for mutual support and political coordination within the framework of the norms of international law. At the same time, the document specifically emphasizes the interaction of both countries within international organizations. This means further strengthening the solidarity that Azerbaijan has formed with partner countries on international platforms.

Modern geopolitical processes show that the concept of security is no longer limited to classical military risks. Hybrid wars, information manipulation, cyber threats, and transnational crime require closer coordination between states. The new mechanisms of cooperation envisaged in the field of security between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan respond precisely to these changing realities.

Common positions in foreign policy will be further strengthened

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan once again showed that Baku and Bishkek have similar views on many issues on the international agenda. The Alliance Treaty envisages transferring this rapprochement to an institutional level, holding regular consultations in the field of foreign policy, and strengthening mutual support in international and regional organizations.

This cooperation model creates additional opportunities not only for the development of bilateral relations, but also for the promotion of joint initiatives on various international platforms, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Against the backdrop of the acceleration of integration in the Turkic world in recent years, the fact that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan speak from a single position also contributes significantly to the increase in the political weight of the organization.

Defense and military-technical cooperation - important pillar of strategic partnership

It's no coincidence that the document identifies military and military-technical cooperation as a separate direction. In the modern security environment, exchange of experience between armies, professional training programs, cooperation in the defense industry, and the application of new technologies play an important role in strengthening the defense capabilities of states.

Azerbaijan has become one of the leading countries in the region with the experience gained in the field of military construction in recent years. In this regard, the expansion of mutual cooperation opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, such cooperation serves to form a new model of partnership in the field of security between the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Parliamentary diplomacy to complement political dialogue

The development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan not only at the level of heads of state, but also through legislative bodies is one of the main mechanisms ensuring the sustainability of the alliance. Expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, intensifying mutual visits, increasing the exchange of experience in the field of legislation, and strengthening the activities of friendship groups will further institutionalize political dialogue.

This direction also serves to strengthen ties between peoples, develop public diplomacy, and form a long-term climate of trust. The deepening of inter-state relations not only at the level of governments, but also between parliaments and societies is one of the main factors strengthening the sustainable nature of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz partnership.

Economic cooperation enters new stage of development

The agreements reached within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan showed that the future development of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz relations is not limited to political dialogue alone. Strengthening the economic foundations of alliance relations, promoting new investment projects, and harmonizing mutual economic interests have become one of the main priorities of the parties. The signed agreement serves this very purpose and covers a wide range of economic cooperation.

The document identifies energy, renewable energy sources, transport and logistics, digital development, high and satellite technologies, agriculture, mining industry, tourism, and other areas as priority areas of mutual cooperation. This approach shows that the parties, removing relations from the traditional political framework, assess economic integration as one of the main pillars of long-term strategic cooperation.

The economic reforms implemented by Azerbaijan in recent years, a favorable investment climate, and modern infrastructure opportunities create new cooperation prospects for Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, the geographical position and economic potential of Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia provide additional incentives for further expansion of relations between the business circles of the two countries.

Green energy direction gains strategic importance

The energy sector has a special place in the alliance treaty. The separate mention of cooperation in renewable energy sources, in particular, shows that the parties correctly assess the new opportunities created by the global energy transformation.

Azerbaijan has already made the green energy agenda one of the main directions of state policy. The declaration of Karabakh and East Zangezur as green energy zones and the implementation of large international projects in solar and wind energy have significantly strengthened the country's position in this area. Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, has rich hydropower resources. The different energy advantages of both countries form a favorable basis for mutual technology exchange, investment projects, and the development of new energy solutions.

At a time when energy security has gained strategic importance in international relations, expanding cooperation in this direction meets the interests of both countries from both economic and political perspectives.

Middle Corridor and logistics cooperation create new opportunities

One of the most important directions of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz relations is the deepening of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. The alliance document further strengthens the legal and institutional foundations for the development of international transport corridors, increasing transit opportunities and coordinating logistics infrastructure.

Azerbaijan has become one of the main transport hubs connecting the East and the West in recent years. The Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, modern highways, and logistics centers have significantly expanded the country's transit capabilities. Kyrgyzstan's location in Central Asia allows these routes to cover a wider geography.

In this context, cooperation not only serves to increase cargo transportation between the two states. At the same time, it makes a significant contribution to the deepening of economic integration between the South Caucasus and Central Asia, increasing the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and expanding the access of the countries of the region to global markets.

Digital development and space technologies - new directions of cooperation

One of the striking aspects of the alliance is the inclusion of high technologies and the satellite industry among the priority areas of cooperation. This approach shows that Baku and Bishkek intend to jointly operate in innovative areas that shape the economy of the future.

Azerbaijan has already gained significant experience in the field of satellite services, digital public administration, and information technologies. Sharing these opportunities with Kyrgyzstan, implementing joint projects, and developing innovation ecosystems can serve to increase the competitiveness of both countries.

In addition, cooperation on cybersecurity, digital services, and the application of modern technologies to various sectors of the economy is also of particular importance in terms of increasing the efficiency of public administration.

Humanitarian relations strengthen social basis of strategic partnership

One of the main factors ensuring the stability of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is common historical roots, language, culture, and spiritual values. The closeness between the two peoples, who are an integral part of the Turkic world, creates a reliable social basis for the development of interstate relations.

The alliance treaty envisages expanding cooperation in the fields of education, science, healthcare, culture, sports, literature, art, and the protection of cultural heritage. Student and teacher exchange, joint scientific programs, joint cultural projects, and academic cooperation will serve to further strengthen relations between future generations.

The development of interregional cooperation is also one of the important directions of the document. Establishing direct ties between different cities and regions, expanding business and tourism ties, and implementing humanitarian projects will create conditions for further deepening relations at the level of societies.

Azerbaijan's Central Asian strategy expanding consistently

The alliance treaty signed with Kyrgyzstan constitutes the next important stage in Azerbaijan's Central Asian policy. This document is the third alliance document signed by Azerbaijan with the states of the region.

On May 24, 2005, an "Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations" was signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Later, on August 24, 2022, a Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Relations and Deepening Allied Interaction was adopted. On August 23, 2024, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on allied relations.

At the same time, the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership with Turkmenistan on August 8, 2017, and the Declaration on Strategic Partnership with Tajikistan on May 23, 2024, confirms the systematic and consistent development of Azerbaijan's relations with the countries of Central Asia.

Thus, Azerbaijan is already forming a model of regional partnership that is broader than bilateral relations with individual states in Central Asia. The main goal of this policy is to strengthen political trust, expand economic integration, strengthen transport links, and enrich the practical content of cooperation in the Turkic world.

From strategic partnership to alliance against the backdrop of new geopolitical realities

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan has shown that Azerbaijan's Central Asian policy has already become a strategic line that produces concrete results, is reinforced by legal mechanisms, and is designed for a long-term perspective. The formalization of alliance relations doesn't only mean that relations between Baku and Bishkek have reached a new stage. This step is also an important element of the new cooperation architecture being formed between the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

This document, which combines security, foreign policy, defense, economy, energy, logistics, high technologies, humanitarian relations, and interregional cooperation in a single strategic framework, brings long-term stability to the relations between the two countries. At the same time, the strategic partnership and alliance model established by Azerbaijan with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan confirms that relations with Central Asia have already become a systematic state policy.

As a result of the multifaceted and pragmatic foreign policy implemented by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is further strengthening its position as a reliable partner, an enterprising state, and a leading participant in interregional cooperation in Central Asia. The results of the state visit to Kyrgyzstan show that this cooperation model will significantly contribute to the implementation of new economic projects, increased investments, expansion of the opportunities of the Middle Corridor, acceleration of integration in the Turkic world, and further deepening of the strategic partnership between the South Caucasus and Central Asia in the coming years.