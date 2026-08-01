Azerbaijan grants visa-free entry to citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Azerbaijan has introduced visa-free entry for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Singapore.

According to Azerbaijan's State Migration Service, the visa requirement has been waived for holders of ordinary passports from Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Singapore traveling to Azerbaijan for tourism from Aug. 1, 2026, through Aug. 1, 2027. The measure is aimed at facilitating travel, strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting tourism.

Under the arrangement, eligible travelers may enter Azerbaijan up to three times without a visa during the designated period and stay for up to 30 days per visit.

Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Singapore traveling for purposes other than tourism, or intending to remain in Azerbaijan beyond the permitted period, must obtain the appropriate visa in accordance with the country's immigration regulations before entering.

The State Migration Service also reminded foreign nationals staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days on a temporary basis that they must register at their place of stay in accordance with the Migration Code. Those eligible to extend their temporary stay or apply for a temporary residence permit may submit applications through the "Migration Services" desk at ASAN Service centers or via the State Migration Service's electronic services portal.