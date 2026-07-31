Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses date of next decision on refinancing rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Information about the next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters (refinancing rate) will be made public by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on September 23, 2026.

This is reflected in a report by the CBA.

According to the report, decisions on the interest rate corridor for the rest of the current year will be made taking into account the inflation forecast and the dynamics of macroeconomic indicators.

"Considering the uncertainties in the global environment, forecasts of macroeconomic indicators in several scenarios will be considered. When making decisions on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, the processes taking place in the foreign exchange market and the dynamics of liquidity in the banking sector will also be taken into account. In addition, when making decisions, the sustainability of strengthening pressures on the manat exchange rate and the scale of the currency surplus will also be taken into account," the report noted.

Today, all parameters of the interest rate corridor were left unchanged by the CBA Management Board's decision. Thus, the refinancing rate was kept at 6.5%. The lower limit of the interest rate corridor was set at 5.5%, and the upper limit was set at 7.5%.