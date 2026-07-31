Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker attends Conference of Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments in South Africa (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova attended the Conference of Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments in Midrand, South Africa, on July 31 as part of her official visit to the country.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Parliament, the event, organized by the Pan-African Parliament, brought together speakers of national and regional parliaments from African countries, as well as heads and representatives of international parliamentary organizations.

Addressing the conference, Gafarova spoke about the profound transformations taking place in the international system, ongoing conflicts, economic inequality, and the challenges posed by climate change. She stressed that, at a time when confidence in international institutions is under growing pressure, parliaments cannot remain outside global decision-making processes. She noted that parliaments give voice to citizens, bring national realities to the international stage, and help translate political commitments into legislation and concrete action.

Highlighting the growing role of parliaments in addressing global challenges, Gafarova said that modern legislatures are not only institutions responsible for national lawmaking but also important actors contributing to international cooperation. She noted that she was representing both the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which she chairs. According to Gafarova, the Network now brings together the parliaments of more than 70 countries, including the legislatures of most African states, and has evolved into a respected international platform promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Expressing her firm belief that parliamentary solidarity is not an abstract principle but a practical necessity in today's international relations, Gafarova emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy in addressing complex global challenges. In this context, she highlighted the significant role of the Pan-African Parliament, noting that it reflects Africa's vision of unity, development, and a stronger global role at the parliamentary level. She added that the institution also contributes to achieving the goals of the African Union's Agenda 2063 by promoting the vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated Africa driven by its own people and playing its rightful role in the international community.

Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan deeply respects this vision and attaches great importance to its relations with African countries, supporting mutually beneficial cooperation based on equality and mutual respect.

She also said that Africa should be represented globally not only by its size but also through its ideas, priorities, and leadership. According to Gafarova, the continent is no longer merely the subject of global discussions but is increasingly helping shape them. She emphasized the importance of ensuring that Africa's growing role is properly reflected in international institutions, including global parliamentary organizations.

The Speaker also addressed the future of multilateral cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy, highlighting the special role of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) as a global parliamentary platform that brings together different political systems and regions.

Gafarova noted that genuine inclusiveness requires not only the representation of all regions in international parliamentary platforms but also equal participation in setting priorities, advancing initiatives, and exercising leadership. In this regard, she emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the IPU and regional parliamentary organizations such as the Pan-African Parliament. She said such cooperation would enable the IPU to benefit from the experience and political perspectives of regional organizations, while allowing the Pan-African Parliament to use the IPU's global platform to promote Africa's priorities on the international parliamentary agenda and further strengthen the continent's role in parliamentary diplomacy. According to Gafarova, modern parliamentary multilateralism should be based on broader representation, closer coordination, and greater sensitivity to the realities of all regions.

Concluding her remarks, Gafarova expressed solidarity with the Pan-African Parliament and the parliaments of African countries, underscoring the importance of ensuring a stronger voice and a more active role for Africa in the international system.