Azerbaijan Central Bank forecasts oil at $87.7/bbl, gas at $327/tcm in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The average price of oil is forecast to reach $87.7 per barrel in 2026, while the price of natural gas is expected to stand at $327 per 1,000 cubic meters, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"For 2027, we expect the average price of oil to be $82.8 per barrel, while the price of natural gas will stand at $294 per 1,000 cubic meters," Kazimov said.

The CBA's previous forecast projected the average oil price at $84.5 per barrel and the natural gas price at $324 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2026.

For 2027, the previous forecast stood at $78 per barrel for oil and $290 per 1,000 cubic meters for natural gas.