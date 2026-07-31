Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are entering new stage in development of bilateral engagement - President Sadyr Zhaparov

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are entering a new stage in the development of bilateral engagement, said President Sadyr Zhaparov at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The Kyrgyz leader noted that this interaction is built on a solid foundation of friendship and mutual respect. "There are no unresolved issues between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan that could hinder the development of our strategic partnership. On the contrary, an atmosphere of complete trust and openness has emerged, allowing us to move forward with confidence," he stressed.