Azerbaijan and Türkiye set to accelerate joint energy corridor projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have agreed to accelerate the implementation of energy corridor projects, the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page.

"We discussed the next phase of our energy cooperation in Istanbul with my dear colleague Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. We agreed to accelerate the implementation of the Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan)-Türkiye Energy Interconnector and the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor projects. We also explored potential cooperation opportunities within the framework of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor. These regional energy connectivity projects will represent our next joint contributions to strengthening energy security," the post reads.

Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to increase electricity production and diversify its energy system. In particular, the development of renewable energy sources is one of the main priorities of the state's energy strategy. Currently, the country is implementing large investment projects for the construction of solar and wind power plants with bp, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, SOCAR Green and other partners. As a result of the implementation of these projects, thousands of megawatts of new generation capacity will be added to Azerbaijan's energy balance in the coming years, which will reduce domestic demand for natural gas and allow for more gas exports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, the implementation of these projects is expected to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix to approximately 43% by 2035. The minister noted that Azerbaijan is implementing strategic projects aimed at establishing a new energy and investment platform between Central Asia and neighboring regions. According to him, one of the key initiatives is the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project.

"The creation of the Trans-Caspian Energy Corridor, which will connect the power grids of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, is part of our countries’ strategic vision. This project also opens up broad opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, which, via the Caspian Sea, will serve as a green energy bridge between Europe, Asia, and China," Parviz Shahbazov emphasized.

According to the minister, the Green Corridor Alliance joint venture, based in Baku, is already operational and is coordinating the preparation of feasibility studies funded by the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In addition, work is actively continuing on the "Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe" project, as well as on the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe and Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria energy interconnectors.

Parviz Shahbazov stated that "green energy corridors are shaping the geo-economic map of the future," and noted that these initiatives will contribute not only to energy exports but also to the development of digital connectivity, fiber-optic infrastructure, and regional economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, stated in an exclusive interview with Trend that the country is playing an increasingly important role in establishing a "green energy bridge" between Europe and Central Asia.

"Azerbaijan is no longer just an exporter of energy resources, but also one of the initiators of regional energy links and green energy corridors. The wind and solar energy projects currently underway will not only strengthen the country’s energy security but also significantly increase its export potential in the field of electricity," Javid Abdullayev emphasized.

According to him, the Caspian Sea’s enormous wind energy potential, the construction of new power transmission lines, and initiatives such as the "Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe" green energy corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security. "Green energy projects will not only bring the country additional export revenues but will also allow us to optimize the domestic energy balance, reduce natural gas consumption, and redirect more gas to foreign markets," he added.