Azerbaijan delivering impressive results under President Ilham Aliyev - Zhaparov

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Azerbaijan has achieved impressive progress under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"In Kyrgyzstan, you are respected as the leader of brotherly Azerbaijan and a dear friend of the Kyrgyz people. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has been developing confidently, strengthening its position on the international stage, and playing an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the region. Today, the country is delivering impressive results, consistently implementing large-scale reforms and firmly defending its national interests," Zhaparov said.

The Kyrgyz president noted that Azerbaijan's current achievements are built on the solid foundation laid by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

"You are continuing this path of development, ensuring the country's further progress and strengthening its role in regional and international affairs. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are united by shared historical roots and close spiritual ties. Our common values are reflected in the rich cultural heritage of both nations. As the great Nizami Ganjavi wisely said, every friend we gain is a gift from heaven. I am especially proud to say that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have found reliable friends in one another. Dear Ilham Heydarovich, your visit once again confirms the special nature of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani relations," he added.

Zhaparov said the two countries are entering a new stage of bilateral cooperation based on a solid foundation of friendship and mutual trust.

"There are no unresolved issues between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan that could hinder the development of our strategic partnership. On the contrary, we have built an atmosphere of complete trust and openness that allows us to move forward with confidence. It is in such an atmosphere that important principles and initiatives are born, and decisions shaping the future of our bilateral cooperation are made. It is particularly important that all the agreements we have reached are based on a sincere commitment to joint development and the achievement of shared goals. Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation has considerable potential for further expansion in transport, the economy, investment, security, education, and other areas. We expect today's talks to be held in a spirit of trust and constructive dialogue," he added.