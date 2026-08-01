U.S. urges citizens to reconsider travel to Middle East over security risks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.The United States has warned its citizens about the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, urging heightened vigilance and caution amid the risk of further escalation.

This was reflected in an advisory published by the U.S Embassy in Cairo.

According to the advisory, the security environment across the region remains complex, with the potential for unforeseen developments.

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions", the embassy said.

The advisory notes that some airlines have delayed the resumption of previously scheduled flights, while others have canceled certain routes. Americans in the region are encouraged to consider leaving or be prepared to depart if the situation worsens.

The U.S. also urged citizens outside the Middle East to seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Travelers who choose to visit or transit the area are advised to closely monitor updates from airlines and airports regarding flight operations.