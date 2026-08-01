Tajikistan continues construction of irrigation pipeline in Panjakent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Construction of a 14-kilometer irrigation pipeline is continuing in the village of Mogiyon in Tajikistan's city of Panjakent.

The information was announced by the press service of the Panjakent city administration.

"Construction of a 14-kilometer irrigation pipeline is continuing in the village of Mogiyon," the statement said.

According to the city administration, the project is being implemented with the support of local executive authorities, development partners, and the participation of local residents.

Panjakent Chairman Abdukholik Kholikzoda, who inspected the construction site, said the pipeline starts in the Dakhani Ob area and passes through the villages of Obi Borik, Pushti Kurgon, Foni, and Mogiyon.

Upon completion, the project is expected to improve water supply for 210 hectares of agricultural land and enable irrigation of an additional 140 hectares of previously unused land, bringing the total irrigated area to 350 hectares.

The city administration noted that around 9,000 residents of the surrounding villages are expected to benefit from the project through improved irrigation of household plots and farmland.

Kholikzoda instructed the project contractors, responsible officials, representatives of the local community, and activists to complete the construction on schedule and in full compliance with the approved standards.

Meanwhile, expanding irrigation infrastructure remains one of Tajikistan's key priorities for strengthening agricultural productivity and improving water resource management. Modern irrigation systems are expected to increase the efficient use of water resources, support higher crop yields, and improve the resilience of rural communities.

Looking ahead, continued investment in irrigation and water infrastructure could help bring additional agricultural land into use, boost food production, and support sustainable socio-economic development in Tajikistan's rural regions.