Tajikistan and UN discuss prospects for further co-op

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Tajikistan and the UN discussed the current state and prospects for the development of further cooperation

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, this was discussed on July 31, 2026, during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tajikistan, Kavilmadam Ramaswami Parvathy.

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations system," the statement said.

Furthermore, the parties discussed issues related to the implementation of joint projects in the Republic of Tajikistan and the further expansion of cooperation in various areas.

Earlier, Tajikistan and the United Nations University discussed prospects for expanding academic and scientific cooperation. The talks focused on the development of academic exchanges, joint scientific research, and the involvement of Tajik students and young researchers in educational programs and internships under the auspices of the United Nations University.

The sides also highlighted Tajikistan's initiatives under the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" 2018–2028.