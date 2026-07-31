Kazakhstan, Iraq discuss cooperation in water resources management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Kazakhstan and Iraq have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of water resources management, according to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan's First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov and Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Iraq in Kazakhstan Jaber Al-Tamimi.

The sides reviewed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the water sector.

During the meeting, Aldamzharov noted that Iraq became the first Arab country to join the Helsinki Water Convention, while Kazakhstan is also a party to the convention and is ready to work with its Iraqi partners to advance the agenda of transboundary water cooperation.

"Kazakhstan advocates strengthening global coordination of international efforts in the water sector and is promoting the initiative to establish a specialized UN body on water issues. The idea is to create a single coordination platform to enhance international cooperation and facilitate the exchange of data and technologies. We are confident that effective cooperation with Iraq in the field of water resources will contribute to mutually beneficial partnership and help address shared water challenges," Aldamzharov said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of water resources between Kazakhstan and Iraq.