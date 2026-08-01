Tajikistan, South Korea discuss prospects for expanding multilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the discussions took place on July 30, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Idibek Kalandar, and South Korea's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eui-hae Cecilia Chung.

The meeting was held in Astana on the sidelines of the Senior Officials' Meeting in preparation for the inaugural Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.

"During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea," the statement said.

The main focus of the talks was on issues related to preparations for the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.

Earlier, Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea maintained dialogue within the Central Asia–Republic of Korea cooperation framework, which serves as a platform for promoting political dialogue, economic partnerships, and regional cooperation between South Korea and the five Central Asian countries.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Tajikistan and South Korea has gradually expanded in recent years, covering areas such as trade, investment, education, healthcare, digital technologies, and development assistance. Multilateral dialogue under the Central Asia–Republic of Korea format has created additional opportunities to deepen engagement on regional development, connectivity, and economic modernization.

Looking ahead, the inaugural Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit could provide new momentum for cooperation by strengthening political dialogue and encouraging investment, technology transfer, and joint initiatives in infrastructure, energy, innovation, and human capital development. Expanding ties within this framework may also contribute to broader regional integration and sustainable economic growth across Central Asia.