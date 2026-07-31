Azerbaijan banks can allocate additional $2.7 bln to lending - CBA chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Azerbaijan's banks can allocate an additional 4.6 billion manats ($2.7 billion) to lending, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said.

Kazimov made the remarks at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said excess liquidity in the banking sector, excluding required reserves, stands at 6 billion manats ($3.5 billion).

"Banking sector fully complies with all our liquidity requirements. Even taking these requirements into account, our overall calculations show that banks have 4.6 billion manats ($2.7 billion) in available funds. Banks can direct these funds both toward capitalization and lending," Kazimov said.