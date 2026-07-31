  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

We have decided to increase the funds of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics News 31 July 2026 08:58 (UTC +04:00)
We have decided to increase the funds of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. A decision has been made to increase the resources of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Development Fund, said President Ilham Aliyev at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I am glad that the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund is operating successfully. We have made a decision to increase the fund's resources, and several projects are already being implemented. I am confident that as the fund's activities expand, the number of projects will grow. This will serve our common goals."

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more