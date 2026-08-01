GGGI sees strong green economy potential in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) sees strong potential for green economy development in Turkmenistan.

The assessment was made in an exclusive response to Trend's question about Turkmenistan's long-term green economy prospects and the areas offering the greatest potential for sustainable development.

"Turkmenistan has strong opportunities to advance its green economy by building on its national commitment to sustainable development and climate action," the organization said.

According to GGGI, several sectors stand out as particularly promising for the country's green transition.

"Areas such as the sustainable management of the Caspian Sea, climate resilience, renewable energy, methane mitigation, and sustainable finance offer significant potential," the organization noted.

The institute believes nature-based approaches could play an important role in supporting both environmental protection and economic development.

"In particular, nature-based solutions and resilient coastal development can help address environmental challenges while supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing local livelihoods," the organization said.

GGGI also emphasized the importance of maintaining international cooperation to sustain long-term progress.

"Continued collaboration with international partners can further strengthen these national efforts over the long term," the organization added.

Headquartered in Seoul, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is a treaty-based intergovernmental organization established at the UN Rio+20 Conference in 2012 following an initiative of the Republic of Korea to support developing and emerging economies in pursuing green growth and climate-resilient development. The institute currently works with more than 50 member states and partner governments, providing policy advice, technical assistance and project preparation across areas including climate action, sustainable finance, renewable energy, resilient infrastructure and natural resource management.

GGGI's 2025-2026 country program for Turkmenistan focuses on supporting the country's climate commitments, including methane emissions reduction, renewable energy expansion, energy efficiency and green economic diversification. The institute also plans to help mobilize climate finance and strengthen institutional capacity to implement sustainable development projects. Earlier this year, representatives of Turkmenistan and GGGI held meetings in Seoul to discuss expanding cooperation, while the sides continue work toward concluding the Host Country Agreement, which is expected to facilitate the institute's long-term presence and operations in the country.