BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Azerbaijan Alphabet and Language Day. This significant occasion was established by a decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev on August 9, 2001. The choice of August 1 was not accidental, as the Azerbaijan Alphabet Commission was established on this date in 1990.

As is well known, during the alphabet reform of the 1990s, the distinguished linguist, author of the modern Azerbaijani alphabet, Honored Scientist, State Prize laureate, and Academician Afad Gurbanov became the first scholar to scientifically substantiate the necessity of transitioning to a new independent alphabet based on the Latin script. At his initiative, the Azerbaijan Alphabet Commission was established on August 1, 1990, and, in recognition of his expertise and extensive knowledge in the field of alphabet studies, Afad Gurbanov was appointed chairman of the commission.

The alphabet and writing system constitute one of the fundamental components of every nation's cultural heritage. The alphabet is a cultural instrument and a national spiritual treasure. A writing system based on a well-developed and effective alphabet plays a crucial role in the creation, preservation, and advancement of a nation's material and cultural achievements. It also contributes to the development of the national language, scientific cooperation, and other essential spheres of public life.

Regardless of where they live, every Azerbaijani should preserve and promote their native language, religion, national customs, and traditions. Just as every Azerbaijani knows that the lyrics of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan were written by Ahmad Javad and its music was composed by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, they should also know that the author of today's Azerbaijani alphabet—one of the nation's greatest cultural treasures—is the renowned linguist and academician Afad Gurbanov.