Central Asia, Azerbaijan can offer unique heritage of ancient cities to world - Zhaparov

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Central Asia and Azerbaijan can offer a unique heritage of ancient cities to the world, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said at the informal meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Cultural affinity, shared history, and traditional ties between our peoples remain the solid foundation of our relations. Cooperation in tourism has great potential. Central Asia and Azerbaijan have a unique heritage to offer the world: ancient cities, Silk Road monuments, mountain and lake landscapes, national traditions, and cultural diversity," he stated.

Zhaparov noted that in recent years, cooperation between Central Asian states has acquired a qualitatively new meaning.

"Fundamental, historic agreements on state borders have been reached. One notable result of strengthening regional cooperation has been the mutual support of our countries in the international arena. I express my sincere gratitude for your support of the Kyrgyz Republic's candidacy for the UN Security Council for 2027-2028. The appeal of the heads of state of Central Asia to the member states of the United Nations adopted in Tashkent was a convincing demonstration of regional solidarity and significant support for our country. In its activities at this important international forum, the Kyrgyz Republic will promote the region's common interests.

One of the main areas of our joint work remains the development of transport connectivity. Our countries are implementing strategic rail, road, aviation, and multimodal projects. It is important to ensure that these areas are aligned and complementary. Major infrastructure projects include the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway," he added.