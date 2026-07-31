No need for CBA to switch to "Plan B" at present - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has no reason at present to switch to a "Plan B" scenario, as current macroeconomic conditions and regulatory indicators support the continuation of its existing policy course, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said.

Kazimov made the remarks at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the Central Bank has action plans for various scenarios within its monetary policy framework and is able to respond promptly to changing economic conditions.

"Macroeconomic conditions and current regulatory indicators provide grounds for continuing the current policy course. Therefore, we continue implementing the strategy we have chosen," Kazimov said.

The CBA chairman noted that all central banks prepare action plans for different scenarios, adding that one of the key conditions for successful monetary policy is making the right decisions in a timely manner in response to changing circumstances.

Kazimov added that the Central Bank believes the current monetary policy will adequately address potential challenges facing the economy in the medium and long term.