Azerbaijan Airlines expands flight program to Tbilisi and Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Azerbaijan Airlines has expanded its flight program to Istanbul and Tbilisi in response to growing passenger demand. From 4 August to 30 September, the number of weekly flights on the Baku–Istanbul route will increase from 17 to 21, while from 2 to 30 August, the number of weekly flights on the Baku–Tbilisi route will rise from 42 to 46.

The additional flights will help accommodate increasing passenger demand while providing travelers with greater flexibility and more convenient travel planning options.

Azerbaijan's national carrier continues to monitor passenger traffic on a regular basis and optimize its flight program in line with market demand. As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its route network, modernize its fleet, and enhance service quality, the airline remains committed to offering passengers more accessible and comfortable travel opportunities.

Tickets are available on the airline's official website, www.azal.az, via the AZAL mobile application, as well as at the airline's ticket offices and accredited travel agencies.