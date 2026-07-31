Uzbekistan, Pakistan broaden trade pact to cover nearly 90 products

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Uzbekistan and Pakistan will expand the list of goods eligible for preferential trade beginning Aug. 14, broadening market access for exporters and deepening bilateral economic cooperation, under a presidential decree signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The decree, approved on July 10, ratifies a protocol expanding the scope of the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement, which will extend preferential treatment to nearly 90 product categories.

Under the expanded agreement, exporters from both countries will benefit from reduced customs duties and simplified trade procedures on a wider range of goods.

"The preferential regime will cover approximately 90 product categories, providing for reduced customs duties and simplified trade procedures," the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said in a statement.

For Uzbek exporters, the new preferences will apply to selected fruit and vegetable products, food products, bottled drinking water, textiles, yarn, knitted fabrics, copper products, electrical equipment, pharmaceuticals and sanitary products.

According to the ministry, the expanded agreement is expected to strengthen the presence of Uzbek companies in the Pakistani market, increase bilateral trade and create new opportunities for investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, together with relevant government agencies, will provide comprehensive support to exporters to help them take full advantage of the new trade preferences and facilitate access to the Pakistani market.

The preferential trade agreement is part of broader efforts by Uzbekistan and Pakistan to deepen economic ties, diversify bilateral trade and improve market access for businesses. Both countries have been working to expand trade and transport connectivity in recent years, viewing preferential trade arrangements as a key mechanism for boosting commercial exchanges and encouraging cross-border investment.