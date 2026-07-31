Azerbaijani Central Bank scales up its current account surplus outlook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has increased its current account surplus outlook

This is reflected in a report by the CBA.

According to the report, the bank's forecast for the current account surplus for the end of 2026 and 2027 has been revised upwards.

"External sector indicators remain favorable. According to customs statistics, in the first half of 2026, the country's foreign trade recorded a positive balance of about $8 billion. According to preliminary data, from January through June, the balance on money orders (i.e., the difference between receipts and disbursements) amounted to $540.6 million, an increase of 82.8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The CBA's forecast for the current account surplus for the end of 2026 and 2027 has been revised upwards. This is due to the increase in global energy prices this year, as well as the continuation of positive trends in the export of non-oil and gas goods and services," the report explained.