President Ilham Aliyev thanks Kyrgyzstan for assistance in restoration of Garabagh

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked Kyrgyzstan for its help in the restoration of Garabagh, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Interstate Council in the city of Cholpon-Ata, the head of state said: "I would also like to express my gratitude for the assistance in the restoration of Garabagh. The school that you and I opened together in the Agdam district is named after Manas, and children are already studying there. This school is another symbol of our brotherhood and will forever remain a monument to the unity of our peoples. This is appreciated not only by the residents of Garabagh, but by all of Azerbaijan."