Kyrgyzstan upgrades access road to Chaika recreation area

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The access road leading to the Chaika recreation area in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region has been fully upgraded.

The information was announced by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications.

"The access road to the Chaika recreation area, located in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region, was completely renovated using public funds," the statement said.

The project included the laying of new asphalt pavement, the construction of a sidewalk, and the complete installation of a street lighting system, which has now been put into operation.

Furthermore, the works were carried out with the support of the country's President.

The project is aimed at improving transport accessibility to one of the region's popular recreation areas, while also enhancing safety and convenience for both residents and tourists.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan reported that reconstruction and widening works on the Kara-Darya–Nefti-Prom–Uch-Mazar–Dosh road in the Jalal-Abad region were nearing completion. The project includes expanding the road from seven meters to 10–12 meters in accordance with modern standards, as well as the first-ever asphalt paving of a 7.25-kilometer section.

The road modernization forms part of Kyrgyzstan's broader efforts to upgrade transport infrastructure across the country. In recent years, the government has been implementing a number of projects aimed at improving road connectivity, increasing traffic safety, and facilitating access to residential areas, tourist destinations, and key economic hubs.