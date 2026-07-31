President of Tajikistan suggests building large oil refinery in Central Asia

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Tajikistan is suggesting the construction of a large oil refinery in the Central Asian region using the latest technologies, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the informal meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"At the previous summit, we placed particular emphasis on taking concrete measures to develop cooperation in all areas. I emphasize our country's readiness to continue our joint efforts to implement them. Tajikistan has always been and remains a consistent advocate of a pragmatic and mutually beneficial approach to important issues on the regional agenda. It is well known that the tense situation currently unfolding in regional and global energy markets directly affects our interests. In this regard, I would like to expand on the issue of energy security, one of the key factors for sustainable development.

I have previously addressed this issue at our previous meetings. Let us all, taking into account the current situation, seriously consider this pressing issue. Specifically, I propose instructing our relevant agencies to consider the construction of a large oil refinery in the region using the latest technologies," he stated.

Rahmon noted that, of course, the domestic needs of countries in the region for critically important petroleum products must be taken into account first and foremost.