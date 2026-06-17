World Bank’s Nishio engages Fergana Region on pipeline of future projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Fergana Region Governor met with World Bank Vice President for Development Finance to discuss expanding cooperation and advancing future development projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following the meeting between Khayrullo Bozorov, Governor and Akihiko Nishio, World Bank Vice President for Development Finance, on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

During the meeting, Bozorov praised the World Bank’s efforts to support Uzbekistan’s economic development and highlighted the growing number and scale of World Bank-backed projects in Fergana Region in recent years. He said these initiatives have contributed to infrastructure improvements and helped raise living standards in the region.

The governor also presented Fergana’s economic and investment potential, outlining key priorities for regional development. He noted that international ratings agency Fitch Ratings recently reaffirmed Fergana Region’s long-term credit rating at BB- with a Stable Outlook, a move he said could help attract additional financing from international financial institutions and expand investment partnerships.

For his part, Nishio acknowledged Uzbekistan’s strong economic growth and welcomed the effective use of development financing and investments in the region.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, establish a mechanism for regular dialogue and develop practical proposals for future joint initiatives.