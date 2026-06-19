Kazakhstan, Montenegro to launch business forum to broaden trade ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Kazakhstan and Montenegro set to establish a joint business- forum and signing commercial agreements.

This is reflected in an official report of the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The release notes that the plans were outlined during the talks in a restricted format between President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović and President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev noted: "We attach particular importance to the first-ever visit of the Head of State of Montenegro. We view this visit as a very important event for our country. I am confident that the results of our negotiations will give a new impulse to bilateral relations."

President Milatović specified that a substantial delegation of Montenegrin business executives traveled to Astana to participate in a joint business forum organized by the chambers of commerce of both nations. The Montenegrin head of state highlighted that this commercial forum will conclude with the signing of several bilateral memorandums aimed at expanding economic partnership beyond traditional political dialogue.

Both leaders confirmed that while Montenegro has already established itself as a premier, visa-free seasonal travel destination for Kazakh tourists, the upcoming institutional frameworks will look to open new trade corridors and investment networks.