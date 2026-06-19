Azerbaijan calls state program strategic document defining future agricultural dev't model

SHAMKIR, Azerbaijan, June 19. The State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030 is a strategic document defining a new development model for the agricultural sector for the coming period, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Natig Amirov, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark at a regional consultation on the Gazakh-Tovuz economic region, held in Shamkir to discuss the state program approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026.

"This program is a strategic document that defines a new development model for the agricultural sector for the coming period and acts as an important roadmap in terms of increasing agricultural production, efficient use of resources, expansion of processing and export opportunities, and transitioning the development of value chains, as well as fisheries and aquaculture, to a new stage. The main goal is not just to increase production volumes, but to obtain higher and higher quality products from each hectare, that is, to ensure the transition from an extensive approach to intensive development in the agricultural sector," Amirov noted.

He also explained the directions of the state program.

"The state program envisages ensuring sustainable development in the field of agricultural production in 2026-2030, strengthening food security, increasing domestic production potential, productivity, added value and export orientation, accelerating the transition to an intensive and competitive production model, developing value chains in the agricultural sector, expanding farmers' access to modern agricultural services, as well as developing the fisheries and aquaculture sectors," the official pointed out.

He added that from 2015 through 2025, under the direct leadership and personal control of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, revolutionary reforms were implemented in the country regarding the development of the agrarian sector.

"During this period, state programs were adopted for the development of viticulture, tea, rice, citrus, hazelnut, tobacco, cocoon, and cotton growing. State support for the agricultural sector was increased, and as a result of the measures taken, the production and export potential in traditional areas such as cotton, tobacco, viticulture, and winemaking significantly increased, the level of self-sufficiency in a number of main products improved, and full self-sufficiency in fruits, vegetables, and eggs was achieved.

Positive dynamics were also observed in the level of self-sufficiency in meat, milk, fish and potato products. Many large projects were implemented to provide agricultural areas with irrigation water, the application of modern irrigation systems was expanded, large reservoirs were built, irrigation canals were reconstructed, and this process is still ongoing. A lot of work has been done to provide the agricultural sector with equipment, and the technical park has been almost completely renewed," Amirov also said.

The regional meetings cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkan, Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, and other economic regions. These meetings are organized in stages to implement the tasks given at the meeting on agricultural issues on May 25 of this year, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to ensure the coordinated, operational, and effective implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program in the regions.