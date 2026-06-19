Tajikistan and OSCE discuss regional security, border stability

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Tajikistan and the OSCE discussed regional security, border security, and water cooperation.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

This issue was discussed on June 18, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office/Switzerland for the Promotion of Dialogue and Confidence-building Dr. Serge Rumin.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current issues of regional security. Particular attention was paid to border security, environmental protection and cooperation in the field of water resources as important factors for strengthening stability and sustainable development in the region," the statement said.

The parties expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation and confirmed their readiness to expand practical interaction in areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Tajikistan and the OSCE highlights the growing importance of regional dialogue and confidence-building mechanisms in addressing security and development challenges in Central Asia. Cooperation on border security, environmental protection, and water resources management remains a key element for maintaining stability, as these issues directly affect sustainable development and relations between neighboring countries.

For Tajikistan, which plays an important role in regional water cooperation due to its significant hydropower and water resources potential, engagement with international organizations such as the OSCE provides an opportunity to promote coordinated approaches to shared challenges.

The continuation of practical cooperation in these areas may contribute to strengthening trust among regional partners and supporting long-term stability across Central Asia.