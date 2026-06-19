Azerbaijan highlights proper water management among key sustainability conditions

SHAMKIR, Azerbaijan, June 19. Proper management of water resources is one of the key conditions for sustainability, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Ilham Bayramov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark at a regional consultation on the Gazakh-Tovuz economic region, held in Shamkir to discuss the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026.

According to Bayramov, considering that the agricultural sector accounts for 70–75% of the country's total water consumption, proper management of water resources is one of the main conditions for both agrarian development and economic sustainability.

"One of the main goals of the new state program is to ensure the transition to intensive farming that creates high added value. The state program has set the goals of increasing productivity, increasing profitability in agriculture, and improving the well-being of the rural population. Various concessions and state support mechanisms are envisaged in this direction. I believe that local authorities and officials should strengthen the education of farmers, especially family farms, and provide real support for them to benefit from these opportunities," he noted.

Bayramov pointed out that the Gazakh-Tovuz economic region is one of the regions of our country with significant agricultural potential.

"In the Aghstafa, Gadabay, Gazakh, Shamkir, and Tovuz districts, viticulture, potato growing, grain growing, and livestock breeding are the main specialization areas. Reliable water supply, maintenance of irrigation networks in working condition, and economical use of water resources are of crucial importance for the sustainable development of these areas.

In the region and in the country as a whole, against the backdrop of increasing average annual temperatures, prolonged drought periods, uneven distribution of precipitation, and increasing pressure on water resources, large-scale projects have been implemented in recent years to protect water resources, create new water sources, renew existing infrastructure, and modernize irrigation systems. These projects are of great importance in terms of improving sustainable water supply for agriculture in the western region of the country, including the Gazakh-Tovuz economic region.

Over the past 20 years, significant state funds have been directed to this area, and the Takhtakorpu, Heydar Aliyev, Shamkirchay, Tovuzchay, and Goytapa reservoirs with a total water capacity of 557 million m³ have been built. At the same time, 4,770 km of irrigation canals, 3,610 km of collector-drainage networks were built and restored, 1,600 km of pipelines were laid, 3,394 sub-artesian wells were drilled, and 234.7 km of coastal protection measures were implemented," he said.

Bayramov also informed about water infrastructure projects being implemented in the liberated territories.

"The Zabukhchay reservoir with a total water capacity of 26.8 million m³ has been built, and the Sugovushan, Khachinchay, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, and Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoirs have been reconstructed. On the Araz river, the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi reservoirs with a total water capacity of 1,662 million m³ have been built together with the hydropower plant.

As a result of the construction of the Shamkir Machine canal, a total of 102,000 hectares of land in Shamkir, Samukh, Goranboy and Goygol districts are planned to be provided with water. The construction of the I and II stages of the three-stage project has already been completed.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, together with relevant agencies, is also implementing measures to improve the level of exploitation of water management facilities. Currently, there are 123,157 hectares of irrigated land in the Gazakh-Tovuz economic region. The region's water management infrastructure consists of more than 3,957 kilometers of irrigation network, 3,223 hydrotechnical facilities, 1,839 subartesian wells, and 81 pumping stations. Approximately 98.6 thousand agricultural producers were provided with water for irrigation and other purposes this year, and water supply is currently ongoing.

"During 2025, 7.2 kilometers of canals were concreted in the Gazakh-Tovuz economic zone, and 30 subartesian wells were overhauled. Within the framework of the current repair plan, repair work was carried out on 549 subartesian wells, 9 pumping stations, and 201 hydrotechnical facilities, 1.87 million cubic meters of irrigation canals, and about 4,000 cubic meters of collector-drainage networks were cleaned of silt, and in addition, about 264,000 cubic meters of riverbeds were regulated. As a result of these measures, the reliability of irrigation systems increases, water losses are reduced, and water supply to farmers becomes more sustainable," the deputy chairman added.

The regional consultations cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkan, Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur and other economic regions. These meetings are organized in stages to implement the tasks given at the meeting on agricultural issues on May 25 of this year, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to ensure the coordinated, operational, and effective implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program in the regions.