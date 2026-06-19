Burkina Faso assumes chairmanship of IDB board of governors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Burkina Faso has assumed the chairmanship of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group for 2027, succeeding Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The transfer of the chairmanship was announced following the plenary session of the IDB Group Annual Meeting held in Baku.

Speaking at the closing session, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, thanked participants and organizers for contributing to what he described as a successful forum.

“Before closing the 2026 Annual Meetings, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of this plenary meeting,” Jabbarov said.

He expressed appreciation to governors and alternate governors, heads of delegations, board members, and other participants for attending the event and supporting the continued development of IDB Group institutions.

Jabbarov also thanked organizing teams, volunteers, and partner organizations for their efforts in hosting the meetings in Baku.

“It was a great honor for Azerbaijan to host you all. I wish you a fruitful stay in our country and a safe return home. I look forward to continuing our cooperation,” he said.

The minister also acknowledged the work of interpreters, praising their role in facilitating communication throughout the event.

“On behalf of all meeting participants, let me also thank the team of interpreters, who ensured smooth and impeccable communication between us throughout these days,” Jabbarov added.