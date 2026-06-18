Azerbaijan and Iran share economic collaboration insights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Economic cooperation has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Iran.

This was announced in the publication shared by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on his X account.

“On the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, we met with Mehdi Heidari, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran and President of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical TAI). We exchanged views on the current state of economic relations between our countries, cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and transport, as well as opportunities for further strengthening business ties.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $12.4 million from January through March 2026, reflecting a growth of $12.4 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same period in 2025.

In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan exported products worth $2.8 million to Iran, marking a decrease of $2.1 million, or about 1.7 times, compared to the first quarter of last year.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported products worth $166.7 million from Iran, representing a year-on-year increase of $14.4 million, or 9.5%.