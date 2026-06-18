AI governance must be based on human rights principles - Amina Buayash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The development of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies must be guided by the principles of protecting fundamental human rights and freedoms, Chair of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions Amina Buayash said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

In a video address to the International Baku Summit of Ombudsmen on “Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities,” Buayash told that technological progress should aim to improve people’s well-being rather than deepen existing inequalities.

“We want innovations and technologies that benefit everyone, everywhere, that do not further increase existing inequalities and do not violate fundamental human rights and freedoms,” she said.

Buayash stressed that national human rights institutions play an increasingly important role amid rapid digital transformation and the growth of new technologies.

She noted that human rights bodies are essential to ensuring that human rights remain central to digital transformation and the deployment of new technologies. She also said that challenges posed by artificial intelligence extend beyond national borders and require stronger international cooperation.

According to her, effective responses will require coordination among governments, international organizations, national human rights institutions and other partners, with AI governance systems grounded in international human rights law.

Buayash thanked the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan for organizing the summit, saying it would make an important contribution to global discussions on the impact of artificial intelligence on human rights.