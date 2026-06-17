Uzbekistan Railways, Škoda Transportation sign contract for 10 electric trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbekistan’s suburban passenger rail operator, Shahar Atrofida Yo‘lovchi Tashish LLC, a subsidiary of Uzbekistan Railways (UTY), has officially signed a contract with the Czech company Škoda Transportation for the supply of 10 modern electric trains.

This is reflected in the official statement, released by UTY.

The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF-2026), marking a key step in the modernization of the country’s regional transport grid.

"The parties concluded an agreement on the supply of 10 modern electric trains for the needs of the Republic of Uzbekistan," the press service of Uzbekistan Railways announced.

According to the state rail operator, the large-scale project aims to overhaul the country's aging rolling stock fleet using advanced European technologies. The integration of these technical assets is projected to raise passenger transit quality, comfort, and energy efficiency up to international safety standards. The new trains will be configured with specialized air-conditioning systems and state-of-the-art automated control networks specifically designed to withstand local regional climates and improve the overall travel experience for residents and tourists alike.

"An important part of the initiative will be the creation of a joint venture for technical maintenance in Uzbekistan," the official statement underscored.

The establishment of a domestic maintenance facility will allow technical teams to provide rapid independent servicing within the country, generate new high-skilled jobs, and stimulate localized manufacturing capabilities. The rolling stock procurement underpins growing bilateral transport and infrastructure cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic, reinforcing Central Asia's broader regional transit connectivity.