Uzbekistan, Germany launch new joint development and industrial projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbekistan and Germany adopted a statement and launched several joint industrial projects.

This is reflected in an official press release issued by the presidential office of Uzbekistan.

"Following the talks, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier adopted a Joint Statement, confirming the intention of the parties to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation," the statement says.

According to the Uzbek presidency, the state visit concluded with an official exchange ceremony of newly signed bilateral documents spanning economic, industrial, and social spheres. The administrative frameworks include new agreements in financial cooperation that provide grant funding and concessional financing designed to implement sustainable urban development projects across Uzbekistan. Following the ceremony, the heads of state welcomed a delegation of leading German corporate executives currently executing or organizing joint infrastructure initiatives in the country.

"In the presence of the leaders of the two countries, a start was given to a number of joint investment and educational projects," the official report emphasized.

The portfolio of newly launched commercial initiatives includes the organization of a large-scale semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly line for Volkswagen vehicles in the city of Tashkent, alongside the construction of a major logistics center in the Andijan region.

Additionally, the joint agreements cover the production of liquid household detergents, specialized technical training programs for railway industry personnel, and the establishment of modern examination centers. The state authorities noted that these joint initiatives are projected to rapidly expand industrial cooperation, develop transportation infrastructure, create new jobs, and deepen the long-term strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Germany.