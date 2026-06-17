Azerbaijani oil shrinks in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $3.94, or 4.55%, on June 16 from the previous level, coming in at $82.61 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $3.95, or 4.69%, to $80.35 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $4.01, or 6.78%, to $55.1 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $3.55, or 4.2%, to $80.9 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.