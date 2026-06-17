Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament reviews regional peace with U.S. Congressman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has discussed regional peace issues with a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Abraham Hamadeh.

This was reported by the press service of the Parliament of Azerbaijan following the meeting between the speaker and the congressman as part of his visit to the country on June 17.

According to the information, the meeting exchanged views on U.S.-Azerbaijani relations.

During the meeting, it was noted that relations between the two countries have been developing at a high level in recent times. These relations are built on the foundations of mutual respect, common interests, peace, security, and progress.

"Touching upon the role of the United States and President Donald Trump in supporting peace and stability in our region, the speaker noted the Washington summit and its successful results in this context. It was noted that a special session was organized in the Azerbaijani Parliament in this regard," the information said.

During the conversation, the importance of the initialing of the peace agreement in Washington and the signing of the trilateral Joint Declaration in terms of restoring peace and stability in the region was emphasized. At the same time, it was pointed out that the TRIPP corridor will make a significant contribution to the development of regional transport connections and the deepening of peace and cooperation in the region.