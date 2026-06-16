Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign bilateral documents in Tashkent (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Bilateral documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in Tashkent today to expand joint mining projects and banking sector cooperation between the two nations.

This is reflected in the official statement of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

​The signing ceremony took place with the participation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov.

​The signed agreements envisage the joint development of a gold deposit in Uzbekistan with the participation of "AzerGold" CJSC.

​Furthermore, the documents cover cooperation in the banking sector between "International Bank of Azerbaijan" OJSC and the relevant Uzbek state institution, as well as the joint development of critical mineral resources in Uzbekistan with the participation of NEQSOL Holding.