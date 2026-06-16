Azerbaijan increases interest income from securities portfolio by 50%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan's net interest income from its securities portfolio amounted to $234 million, which is 50% more compared to the same period last year, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks today during a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments.

"We have frequently noted that the outflow of portfolio investments from the country—meaning the purchase of foreign securities in the form of portfolio investments—would increase our income in subsequent periods. In the first quarter of this year, one of the most critical elements driving the surplus of the primary income balance is the interest income generated from the securities portfolio. During this period, our net interest income from the securities portfolio reached $234 million. This is approximately 50% higher compared to the same period last year," he stated.