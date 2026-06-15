Russian Gazprom's natural gas deliveries to Uzbekistan rise 15% in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Russian natural gas supplies to Uzbekistan increased by 15% in 2025, reaching 6.48 billion cubic meters.

According to the Gazprom’s annual report, the figure marks an increase from 5.64 billion cubic meters supplied in 2024, representing nearly 840 million cubic meters of additional gas delivered over the year.

Gazprom said the growth was driven by higher volumes transported through Kazakhstan via the Central Asia–Center pipeline system, which is operating in reverse-flow mode to carry Russian gas southward. The company noted that deliveries to Uzbekistan reached the pipeline’s maximum technical capacity during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Russian energy giant also reported that combined gas exports to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan rose by 22.2% in 2025. Gas exports to Georgia increased by 40.4% during the same period.

Uzbekistan signed a natural gas supply agreement with Gazprom in June 2023, with deliveries beginning in October of that year. In October 2025, Russian officials said the contract remained on track and provides for annual deliveries of up to 7.7 billion cubic meters, while also highlighting the potential for further increases in supply volumes.

In June 2024, Gazprom signed agreements to supply gas to Kyrgyzstan and reached long-term arrangements with Kazakhstan for the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan through 2040.

Separately, plans to modernize Uzbekistan’s main gas transportation network were announced in February 2024. The project is expected to increase the country’s capacity to import Russian gas from 9 million cubic meters per day to 32 million cubic meters per day, significantly expanding the infrastructure available for future imports.