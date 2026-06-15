Pakistani Prime Minister announces agreement reached between U.S. and Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. An agreement has been reached between the United States and Iran, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif wrote on his X page.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been reached," he wrote.

"We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement," Prime Minister added.

According to him, the official signing ceremony will take place in Switzerland on June 19.