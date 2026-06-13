Azerbaijan and U.S. brainstorm potential investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Potential investment projects have been discussed between Azerbaijan and the U.S.

This was announced in the publication posted by the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his X account.

"We were pleased to meet with Ben Black, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

We reviewed potential investment projects in line with the Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as opportunities to advance initiatives within the framework of the Economic Dialogue," the publication noted.

According to the post, the meeting also covered Azerbaijan's investment priorities and opportunities for joint activities with U.S. financial institutions.

Meanwhile, in 2025, foreign direct investment from the United States (U.S.) into Azerbaijan totaled $204.3 million.

This represents an increase of $54.5 million, or 36.4%, compared to 2024.

The share of U.S. investment in the total volume of foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan stood at 3.1% in the reporting year.

In turn, Azerbaijan invested $130.2 million in the U.S. economy in 2025, which is $41.7 million, or 47.1%, more than the previous year.

Azerbaijani investments directed to the U.S. accounted for 5.5% of total foreign direct investment.

In 2024, the total volume of foreign direct investment from the U.S. to Azerbaijan amounted to $149.8 million, while investment in the opposite direction totaled $88.5 million.