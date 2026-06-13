Azerbaijani foreign minister discusses cooperation prospects with head of DFC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed cooperation prospects with the CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Ben Black on June 13.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Bayramov and Black.

According to the ministry, the discussion included development prospects of Azerbaijan-U.S. multifaceted cooperation, energy, transport-transit, high technologies, and investment opportunities.

Moreover, the officials exchanged views on the important role of Azerbaijan in strategic connections between Europe and Central Asia, port and logistics infrastructure, energy security issues, as well as regional transport projects.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the special importance of the historic Washington summit held in 2025 in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S., noting that this meeting created an important basis for expanding bilateral cooperation in new directions. In this context, the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter to deepen cooperation in areas such as economy, energy, transport connections, and high technologies, as well as security, was hailed, and the work done in this context was reviewed.

Within the framework of regional transport projects, the implementation of the TRIPP project, which will ensure unhindered connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, was considered.

The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.