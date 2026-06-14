International Barbecue Festival in Shamakhi concludes with award ceremony (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The International Barbecue Festival held on June 13-14 in the Meysari village of Shamakhi has concluded.

The two-day festival was organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Nasimi Gardens Complex, and the Abgora restaurant, with Azersun Holding and Coca-Cola Azerbaijan as the main sponsors, and with the official partnership of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Premium Meat, and Baku Medical Plaza.

Well-known chef-cooks representing different countries of the world took part in the festival. Their rich experience, diverse culinary traditions, and the delicious dishes they presented added a special touch to the event. Such festivals not only provide guests with enjoyable moments but also once again demonstrate the hospitality of our country. The project is also aimed at promoting cultural exchange and expanding gastronomic tourism.

During the two days, entertaining competitions were held in the culinary zones, and participants tasted dishes presented by various national cuisines and restaurants.

At the end of the event, certificates were presented to the main sponsors, partners, and organizations that supported the project, as well as to restaurants and companies that provided effective cooperation.