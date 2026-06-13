AZAL flight to Nakhchivan returns to Baku due to stormy weather

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane, operating flight J2-295 Baku-Nakhchivan, returned to Baku due to thunderstorms, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC says.

The aircraft successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 21:09.

"It should be noted that flight J2-295 on the Baku–Nakhchivan route was also delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Passengers will be provided with detailed information regarding possible changes.

For your information, the unstable weather conditions observed in Nakhchivan in recent days have complicated the operation of flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route in accordance with the scheduled timetable, leading to certain changes in the flight schedule. Due to Nakhchivan’s geographical location and mountainous terrain, wind, reduced visibility, and rapidly changing meteorological conditions in some cases have a direct impact on flight operations. Therefore, operational decisions are being made with weather conditions taken into account to ensure safe flight operations," the press service says.